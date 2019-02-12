Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Finds home in Washington rotation
Johnson played 25 minutes and contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Monday in the Wizards' 121-112 loss to the Pistons.
Expectations were low for Johnson after the Wizards acquired him from the Pelicans prior to last week's trade deadline, but the veteran swingman has surprisingly claimed a rotation spot immediately for his new club after being an afterthought in New Orleans for much of the season. The 31-year-old has played ahead of Sam Dekker in each of his first three contests with the Wizards and has seen his playing time pick up in each successive game. It's unlikely he'll see his role expand much further from here, but the fact that Johnson has seemingly secured a solid second-unit role might be enough to keep him on the radar in 18-team leagues or deeper.
-
