Wesley Johnson: Let go by Washington
Johnson was waived by the Wizards on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson will become a free agent after averaging 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over 38 games across stops with the Pelicans and Wizards this season.
