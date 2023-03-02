The Clippers signed Moon to a two-way contract Wednesday.

Moon previously appeared in 10 games for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per contest. He re-signed with L.A. over the summer before being cut in training camp, but he remained in the organization as a member of the G League's Ontario Clippers. Moon had been a standout performer for Ontario, averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 31.7 minutes per contest. He'll end up filling the two-way slot vacated by guard Keaton Wallace, who was waived in a corresponding move.