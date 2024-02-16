Moon notched 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one assist over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 loss to Mexico City.

Moon provided a boost offensively in Tuesday's defeat, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of three Ontario players with 20 or more points. Moon, who also added a pair of blocks defensively, has averaged 21.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over 32.0 minutes in his last 10 G League contests.