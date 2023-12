Moon posted 30 points (12-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 39 minutes Thursday in the G League Ontario Clippers' 121-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Moon put forth a strong showing from deep, connecting on a trio of threes to reach the 30-point mark. He's averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over 29.8 minutes in 15 games with Ontario this season.