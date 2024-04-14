Share Video

Link copied!

Moon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular season finale versus Houston, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Moon and Amir Coffey draw starts Sunday with the Clippers set in stone as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The aforementioned backcourt is flanked by Terance Mann, P.J. Tucker and Mason Plumlee in Sunday's starting lineup.

More News