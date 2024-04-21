Share Video

Link copied!

Moon is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 1 against Dallas, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Moon dropped 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in 46 minutes of action as a starter during the regular-season finale. However, as a two-way player, he's not eligible for postseason action. The Clippers' standard rotation is fully healthy with the exception of Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Sunday.

More News