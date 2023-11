Moon will sign a two-way contract with the Clippers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers had some roster flexibility after trading several players to Philadelphia in exchange for James Harden, so they'll bring Moon back after waiving him in late October. He's made 14 appearances for the Clippers over the last two seasons and has averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 assists in 9.3 minutes per game. He'll likely spend plenty of time in the G League this year.