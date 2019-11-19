Desi Rodriguez: Picked up by Agua Caliente
Rodriguez has signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Rodriguez averaged nearly 28 minutes per contest with the Clippers last season, racking up 10.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.5 assists during those tilts. He could return to a sizable role with the club moving forward after taking the spot of Markel Crawford on the roster.
