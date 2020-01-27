Rodriguez scored 18 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and posted nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

That's three-straight starts and back-to-back 18-point efforts for Rodriguez. If he keeps performing at this level, he may hold on to the starting role or at least carve out more minutes for himself. He's played 30 in each of his last two games.