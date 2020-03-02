Rodriguez tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League loss to South Bay.

It's a big step up from the two points he scored the last time out. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across 33 G League games this season.