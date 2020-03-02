Desi Rodriguez: Puts up 12 in G League loss
Rodriguez tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League loss to South Bay.
It's a big step up from the two points he scored the last time out. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds across 33 G League games this season.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...