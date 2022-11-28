The Mavericks plan to waive Campazzo on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Dallas will replace him on the 15-man roster with another veteran guard in Kemba Walker, who should offer more of a scoring and playmaking boost to the bench unit than what Campazzo has provided so far this season. The 31-year-old Argentine has been a fringe member of head coach Jason Kidd's rotation in 2022-23, appearing in just seven of the Mavericks' 19 games while averaging 1.4 points, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 7.4 minutes while shooting 23.1 percent from the field.
