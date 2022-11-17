Campazzo finished Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Rockets with three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 23 minutes.

Campazzo was inefficient from the floor Wednesday, but he recorded season-high marks in rebounds, assists and steals during the loss. He saw increased playing time with Luka Doncic (rest) sidelined, but Campazzo hasn't been part of the Mavericks' rotation when the team is at full strength.