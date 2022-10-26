Campazzo accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Campazzo saw action for the first time this season, although failed to deliver much in terms of fantasy value. He can be utilized as a streaming option for anyone in need of assists and steals, although his playing time is unlikely to warrant attention in standard formats.
