Campazzo (not injury related) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies as the Mavericks attempt to get the point guard's visa reactivated, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks' next game is Tuesday against the Pelicans. Once available, it's unlikely Campazzo holds a fantasy-relevant role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Facundo Campazzo: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Facundo Campazzo: Reaches agreement with Mavericks•
-
Facundo Campazzo: Intends to sign with Mavericks•
-
Facundo Campazzo: Signs with Real Madrid•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Suspended for Game 1•