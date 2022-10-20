Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Campazzo won't be active for Wednesday's season opener against the Suns, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Campazzo has only participated in one workout since joining the team Monday, so it's not surprising that he won't be part of the rotation for Wednesday's opener. It's possible Campazzo will appear in the Mavs' next game against Memphis on Saturday.
