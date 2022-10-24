Campazzo (not injury related) will be available to make his season debut Tuesday against the Pelicans, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Campazzo was unavailable for the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues, but he's joined the Mavericks ahead of Tuesday's matchup and will be available moving forward. He's unlikely to have a significant role for Dallas early in the year.
More News
-
Mavericks' Facundo Campazzo: Visa issues preventing debut•
-
Mavericks' Facundo Campazzo: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Facundo Campazzo: Reaches agreement with Mavericks•
-
Facundo Campazzo: Intends to sign with Mavericks•
-
Facundo Campazzo: Signs with Real Madrid•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Becomes unrestricted free agent•