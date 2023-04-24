This week's first NBA slate will feature two games, as the Philadelphia 76ers have bounced the Brooklyn Nets from the NBA Playoffs. No series will end on Monday, but two teams could secure 3-1 leads and approach closeouts to advance to the second round. Looking for a way to compete against other basketball fans now that season-long Fantasy has come to a close? The NBA's daily pick 'em contests are one solution. We've provided advice on three plays for Monday worth considering, alongside a strong value DFS option You can view the rest of the options here and use the information for DFS purposes as well.

First to 15 points in Bucks @ Heat: MIL

The Miami Heat are up 2-1 in their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, but could be in for a rude awakening in Game 4 on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to the lineup after missing two contests following a Game 1 injury. The two-time MVP will face a Heat squad that's lost a lot of firepower. Tyler Herro is set to miss six weeks with a hand injury and Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Bucks won the first quarter and were the first to 15 points in both the regular season games Antetokounmpo appeared in against the Heat.

More rebounds between Lakers and Grizzlies: MEM

The Memphis Grizzlies are undersized compared to the Los Angeles Lakers in the frontcourt without Steven Adams, but they've won the rebound battle in two of the three games they've played. The Lakers only grabbed more boards in Game 1 despite having secured a pair of double-digit victories in the series. The Grizzlies' gang rebounding off the bench has thrived against a Lakers squad that only deploys Rui Hachimura as a reserve big.

More blocks between Lakers and Grizzlies: LAL

Memphis might have this year's Defensive Player of the Year and block leader, but his team hasn't been able to help him match the rejection total of the Lakers. Los Angeles has more than doubled the Grizzlies' total and leads the race in the series 23 to 10. The Lakers have swatted more shots in each of the first three games thanks to Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Jarred Vanderbilt. I expect more of the same on Monday.

Monday DFS play: Kyle Lowry

Lowry had one spectacular showing during the play-in tournament and his team will need more from him now that Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are out for the series. Caleb Martin has stepped up following the Heat's recent injuries, but Miami still needs scoring and playmaking from the backcourt. Antetokounmpo's return will make it more difficult for Martin and Kevin Love to make an impact on the glass. Lowry's averaging 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assist at home since the regular season ended.