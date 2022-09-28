October is approaching fast and basketball fans will get their first taste of preseason hoops on Friday. Quite a bit of important news has broken since our last mock, so we're running it back in a second simulation that was a little more time-consuming. I went heavy on floor generals early before grabbing two of the league's best rebounders this time around.

Take a look at these 12-team H2H points league Fantasy Basketball draft results. I slotted into the coveted 12th spot in a snake draft and had a minute and a half on the clock to make each pick.

Mock draft rounds 1-5 Rotoballer

Trae Young has finished as a top 10 Fantasy player in two of his past three seasons, but it appeared like the competition was lower on him following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray. I was happy to get him with the last pick in the first round before circling back to grab Damian Lillard in what I believe will be a huge bounce-back year. Lillard has four top-10 finishes in his past five seasons and should thrive for a Portland Trail Blazers squad that's begun to clean house for a rebuild around the star point guard. Both players should be among the league leaders in points and assists. I'm willing to bite the bullet on turnovers because of this duo's high upside.

Jimmy Butler might be a bit of a reach because of his health issues, but I'm intrigued enough by his potential as a frequent small-ball four. I think he could put up career-high rebounding numbers because of Miami's undermanned frontcourt. I proceeded to double down on rebounding threats in Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas. It'll be interesting to see how Gobert's role changes alongside another glass eater like Karl-Anthony Towns, but I'm comfortable getting the players who finished second and third in double-doubles last season.

Mock draft rounds 6-11 Rotoballer

Tyler Herro produced like a top-50 player last season. His usage, counting stats, and efficiency have improved across the board with each season, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is well worth a seventh-round selection in my book. He'll likely be more involved than any bench player in the NBA again, so I wouldn't be surprised if he reached new heights in year four.

P.J. Washington's Fantasy value has risen the most among Charlotte Hornets players over the offseason, but I can't count out a strong season from Hayward just two seasons removed from a campaign where he averaged nearly 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. It's unclear whether Miles Bridges will return in 2022-23, so Hayward could outperform his ADP significantly as the team's highest-paid player for the upcoming season. Bojan Bogdanovic should become the Detroit Pistons' second-best player after being traded from the Utah Jazz, so getting another quality starter in the 10th round seemed optimal.

Mock draft rounds 11-15 Rotoballer

My biggest win from the final four rounds was grabbing Cameron Johnson, who's sure to rise up draft boards while the Phoenix Suns work on moving Jae Crowder. The stretch four out of North Carolina averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 16 starts last season. That was good enough to earn him a spot as a top-30 power forward. Johnson could climb as high as the top-20 as a full-time starter. Dario Saric hasn't played NBA basketball in over a year, so expect the 3-point specialist to get plenty of time at the three and four in 2022-23.