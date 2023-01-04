It seems like NBA superstars are setting new personal bests on a daily basis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the latest to do so on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is on a ridiculous scoring run and topped the fantasy leaderboard on the second day of Week 12. We'll go over who else is lighting it up, who's not and give out a top DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

Antetokounmpo has been one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers for years but put up a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards his last time out. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the contests. Antetokounpo's not scored at least 43 points in three straight contests while averaging 17.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The two-time MVP is on track to have his best scoring season yet.

Sabonis was our suggested DFS play from Friday, and the Sacramento Kings big man did not let us down. He notched his 14th consecutive double-double by tallying 21 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in a narrow win over the Utah Jazz. The lefty has been a fairly consistent triple-double threat as of late and has been a driving force behind the Kings' emergence as a true playoff contender. Nikola Jokic is the only center who's scored more fantasy points than Sabonis this season.

Giddey was bound to have a big night on Tuesday when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Boston Celtics. While the oversized point guard isn't known for his scoring, he tallied 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a blowout win against the Celtics. He's now scored at least 20 points in three straight games while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. Giddey's averaged 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game during that span.

Who's not

Boston's bigs were horrendous as a whole against the Thunder on Tuesday, but Horford might've been the worst. While the big man started without Robert Williams available, he totaled just two points, two rebounds, and an assist in 22 minutes. Horford's averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 33.3 percent shooting over his previous four games. Williams is still limited after missing a large chunk of the season with a knee injury, but it seems like Horford won't offer much in the immediate future.

DFS play

Jrue Holiday is inactive again for condition reasons after coming off the bench on Tuesday. That means fantasy managers should be ready for another big game from Bobby Buckets. The Bucks forward is averaging 17.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game when the point guard doesn't play this season. Portis has also scored at least 19 points in six straight games without Holiday while averaging 10.2 rebounds. Antetokounmpo will need scoring support, and few provide that better than Portis when the Bucks are shorthanded.

