Hunt was traded from the Westchester Knicks to the Birmingham Squadron in exchange for Justin Wright-Foreman on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Hunt was with the Knicks on a two-way deal but was waived Tuesday. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.5 minutes per game over eight appearances with Westchester to begin the season and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Squadron.