Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects five points Wednesday
Wright contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-4 FT), one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Pacers.
After being benched for three of the past four games solely based off the coach's decision, it was encouraging to see Wright receive double-digit minutes. The Grizzlies are ravaged by injuries, and even still, it is hard to see Wright gaining significant value moving forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Third DNP-Coach's Decision in last four games•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Friday vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...