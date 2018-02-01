Play

Wright contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-4 FT), one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Pacers.

After being benched for three of the past four games solely based off the coach's decision, it was encouraging to see Wright receive double-digit minutes. The Grizzlies are ravaged by injuries, and even still, it is hard to see Wright gaining significant value moving forward.

