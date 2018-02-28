Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wright made his Rockets debut Sunday against the Nuggets, but came away with some knee soreness and was subsequently held out Monday. He's apparently still dealing with some discomfort and has now been ruled out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest, marking his second straight. Clint Capela (illness) is listed as questionable and could be back in the lineup Wednesday. Otherwise, look for Tarik Black and Nene Hilario to handle the center workload.