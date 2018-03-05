Rockets' Brandan Wright: Listed as out Tuesday
Wright (knee) is listed as out Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
Wright has already missed the last three games with a sore right knee, and all signs point toward another absence Tuesday. The ailment was prevented the veteran from making an impact in Houston after he was bought out by the Grizzlies before the All-Star break.
