Rockets' Brandan Wright: Out with right knee soreness
Wright is listed as out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to right knee soreness.
With Nene (rest) being held out of Sunday's win over the Nuggets, Wright made his Rockets debut, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds in 15 minutes. Houston is likely just giving the veteran the night off on the second game of a back-to-back set in high altitude, and Nene will once again act as the primary reserve at center in his return to the lineup.
