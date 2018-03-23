Wright (knee) was released by the Rockets on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wright signed with the Rockets after being bought out by the Grizzlies and was immediately hit with a right knee injury. The big man underwent surgery on it and would not have been able to return this season, so he will rehab with the Rockets without officially being on their roster. The team will use the open roster spot to sign Le'Bryan Nash.