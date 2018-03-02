Wright (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

This will be the third straight game Wright is sidelined for, as it appears the knee soreness that's lingering from his Rockets debut may be more serious than it was originally believed to be. Look for Nene Hilario to continue shouldering majority of the minutes at backup center with Wright out of the lineup again.

