Rockets' Brandan Wright: Not with team Wednesday
Wright (knee) is not with the team for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Wright will miss a fifth straight contest Wednesday as he continues to battle back from a right knee injury. He's only played in one game for the Rockets thus far, producing four points, two boards and one block in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Feb. 25.
