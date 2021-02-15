Clarke (calf) played 21 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Grizzlies' 124-110 win over the Kings, finishing with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists.

Clarke had started in the frontcourt in each of his previous 13 games, but the Grizzlies elected to ease him back into the mix in a reserve role following his four-game absence due to a calf injury. Though he ended up seeing fewer minutes than he typically received pre-injury, Clarke came through with an efficient stat line. Clarke should eventually slide back into the starting five, and his value should hold steady until Jaren Jackson (knee) returns to action, likely after the All-Star break.