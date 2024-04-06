Clark is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to left Achilles maintenance.
Clarke made his season debut on March 27 and subsequently played four-straight games. He sat out Memphis' previous game for rest purposes but is in danger of missing his second straight, as the Grizzlies could opt to again err on the side of caution. More clarity on his status should come closer to tipoff.
