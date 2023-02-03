Clarke provided 10 points (5-7 FG), three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Clarke remained with the second unit in the loss, a move that has seen his production fall of late. After initially moving into the starting lineup when Steven Adams (knee) went down, Clarke was rightfully added across most formats. While his last two performances have been unflattering, managers may want to hold a little longer, just to see what happens next. Thursday was a blowout, meaning Clarke wasn't called upon down the stretch. It would be wise to give him another game or two, to see if he can get things turned around.