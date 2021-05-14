Clarke will not play Friday against the Kings due to right thigh soreness.
Almost all of the Grizzlies' key rotation players have suddenly come down with injuries for the team's second-to-last game of the regular season. Justise Winslow and Xavier Tillman should see plenty of extra run in the frontcourt.
