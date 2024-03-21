Clarke (Achilles) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Clarke continues to rehab from an Achilles injury, and at this point, it would be surprising if he plays before the end of the season. After all, the Grizzlies aren't reaching the playoffs, and there are only a few weeks left before the start of the postseason. Clarke's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Monday.
