Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Scores 17 in Tuesday's loss
Clarke provided 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95
Clarke has scored in double figures in seven straight showings. Moreover, he finished with a career high assist total while matching his career high in minutes in this one. The 23-year-old rookie has been a steady contributor in the early stages of the season, and his statistical production will likely improve as he picks up more playing time as the season goes on.
