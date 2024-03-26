Clarke (Achilles) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Lakers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Clarke ascending to questionable is an extremely interesting development with 10 games remaining on the schedule. Clarke began contact work at the beginning of March and has been ramping up at practice with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, with April 3 set to represent 13 months of recovery after tearing his Achilles. An abundance of caution will be exercised with the 27-year-old, but building continuity with Memphis' young cast of contributors could have merit. Clarke's status will need to be monitored in advance of Wednesday's contest.