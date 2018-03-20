Grizzlies' Briante Weber: Fills up box score in Monday's loss

Weber went off for 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Nets.

Weber led the team in minutes and steals while contributing a career high scoring total. He has seen 20-plus minutes in each of the last three games, and Weber is getting the nod over veteran backup point guard Mario Chalmers, who was a healthy scratch.