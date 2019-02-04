Weber signed a contract with Olympiacos on Monday, Nikos Varlas of eurohoops.net reports.

Weber is set to join the Greek Basket League after spending the past four seasons playing professionally in the United States. The 26-year-old made 33 appearances in the G League this season before opting to head overseas, posting averages of 15.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals across 31.4 minutes.