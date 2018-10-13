Weber was released by the Heat on Saturday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Weber saw a relatively healthy workload throughout the preseason, but failed to make enough of an impression to land on the Heats' final roster. In the end, it appears Miami was content with its backcourt depth. The journeyman has played on five different teams across three seasons, and will now look to find a new opportunity.

