Weber tallied 28 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the 133-122 win Wednesday over the Wolves.

Despite coming off the bench, Weber led the way for Sioux Falls, combining with Rodney Purvis and Raphiael Putney to score over half of the team's points despite failing to start. The guard has been a frequent contributor for the Skyforce this season, averaging 30.5 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds in 26 contests this season.