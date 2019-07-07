Caboclo posted 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's 101-75 win over the Pacers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Caboclo made his mark as a replacement for the injured Jaren Jackson in the final weeks of the season. While Saturday was an impressive outing for the Brazilian product, the acquisition of Jae Crowder and the return of Jackson don't bode well for him in terms of consistent playing time.