Caboclo contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-81 win over the Mavericks.

Caboclo finished with career highs in rebounds and assists while contributing in every category except steals. Moreover, he earned a team high minute total and seems to be making the most of his recent promotion into the starting power forward. With Jaren Jackson (thigh) sidelined for at least another few weeks, Caboclo is likely to continue seeing plenty of minutes going forward.