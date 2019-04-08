Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Dishes seven dimes in loss

Parsons registered 10 points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Parsons was downright dreadful in terms of efficiency but filled up the stat sheet in this one, reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game while handing out a season high assist total. He remains highly inconsistent overall and thus tough to trust for fantasy purposes, but those in deeper leagues could do worse given that he's at least back to earning decent minutes.