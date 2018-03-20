Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 13 points in Monday's loss

Parsons finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Nets.

Parsons reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 13. This is only the 11th time Parsons has taken the court since then, and the Grizzlies have no reason to push him with the season nearing its end. As a result, he's best left on waiver wires.