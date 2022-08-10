Mathias agreed Wednesday with the Grizzlies on an Exhibit 10 contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Memphis already has some familiarity with Mathias, a 27-year-old wing who averaged 2.7 minutes per game over six appearances with the Grizzlies in 2021-22 when he was signed to a pair of 10-day deals. He otherwise spent the majority of last season in the G League, though he ended up missing extensive time with an injury that he appears to have since recovered from. Mathias faces long odds to break camp as a member of the Grizzlies' 15-man roster or as a two-way player, but if he gets cut, his Exhibit 10 deal will allow him to stay in the organization as a member of the G League's Memphis Hustle.