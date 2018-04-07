Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Late pull from starting five

Davis, due to a late lineup switch, will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Kings. MarShon Brooks will start in his stead.

It's not exactly clear what triggered the change, but Ivan Rabb will presumably begin the game at center for Memphis. Davis should still see significant run, however, with Marc Gasol (rest) sidelined.

