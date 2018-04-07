Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Late pull from starting five
Davis, due to a late lineup switch, will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Kings. MarShon Brooks will start in his stead.
It's not exactly clear what triggered the change, but Ivan Rabb will presumably begin the game at center for Memphis. Davis should still see significant run, however, with Marc Gasol (rest) sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....