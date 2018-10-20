Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Pours in 30 in win over Hawks
Temple scored a game-high 30 points (10-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 131-117 win over the Hawks.
The 32-year-old has never averaged even 10 points a game in his NBA career, but for one night he looked like an All-Star against a Hawks roster in the throes of a full rebuild. Temple figures to be a secondary option in the Grizzlies' offense most of the time, however, and a repeat performance isn't likely to come any time soon.
