Jackson logged 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 121-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

Jackson is going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, and he's now scored at least 19 points in five games in a row. The rookie out of South Carolina seems to have secured a starting role for the final weeks of the regular season, and he's done nothing but back that up with his play over the last few games.