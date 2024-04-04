Jackson recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Bucks.

Jackson has been playing extremely well since being promoted to a starting role, scoring in double digits in each of his 10 consecutive starts while posting solid numbers overall. This was his first double-double in that span, but the rookie out of South Carolina is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in that stretch.