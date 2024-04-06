Jackson ended with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 108-90 win over Detroit.

Jackson has been on a very productive stretch in recent weeks, and he's taking advantage of the Grizzlies' rebuild approach to see extended minutes in the final weeks of the season. He's now scored in double digits in 11 straight starts, averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.