Jackson had 26 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to Charlotte.

Jackson earned his third career start with Memphis dealing with multiple injuries, leading all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made while pacing all Grizzlies players in scoring in a losing effort. Over his three starts this season, Jackson has posted at least 25 points in two contests. He has now posted 25 or more points in four outings, now having connected on at least six threes on two occurrences.